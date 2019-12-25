Police arrested a young man from an arbitration at Akkelpur village in Mangalkandi union of Sonagazi upazila on Monday night for violating a Class-II girl.

The arrestee was identified as Arman Hossain, 18, son of Mosharraf Hossain Liton.

Victim's mother said when her daughter was playing at their courtyard, Arman took her to his room and violated her on Saturday. When she found her daughter at Arman's room, she started screaming.

Sensing danger, he hit her in the head which made her unconscious. When she regained senses, she found that her daughter was bleeding.

Later, the girl was taken to hospital.

Arman tried to hush up the incident and settle the issue at arbitration, said Mohammad Hossan, panel chairman of the union.

Being informed by village defence party man Rubel, he went to the spot at night and caught the rapist, said the panel chairman.

Later, they handed the accused over to police, said Moin Uddin, officer-in-charge of Sonagazi Model Police Station, adding that victim's mother filed a case against Arman under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

Source: United News of Bangladesh