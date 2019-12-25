The delegation from the Ministry of Religious Affairs yesterday morning made a dakwah visit to the Temburong District. The visit aimed to take a closer look at the progress of religious services in the district and caring for the welfare of new converts and the less fortunate. The visit to the Kampung Semabat Longhouse was led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs.

The visit ran concurrently with the launch of the Islamic Dakwah Centre Reading Corner and installation of the qiblat direction sign at the longhouse. The reading corner is hoped to make the reading culture a social activity among longhouse residents in line with the titah of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in maintaining the importance and encouraging a knowledge literate community through the culture of reading. Yang Berhormat Pehin also handed over aid in the form of daily necessities contributed by the Islamic Da'wah Centre to 6 families in Kampung Semabat. Also present were Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Emran bin Haji Sabtu, member of the Legislative Council; and Awang Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei