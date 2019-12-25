In the afternoon, the Ministry of Religious Affairs delegation visited the Selapon Da'wah Post to officiate the Tithe Money Presentation Ceremony for school necessities to poor and destitute asnaf in the Temburong District.

The tithe money distribution of 7 thousand 9 hundred dollars in the form of coupons was presented to selected groups in the Brunei Muara District and Temburong District yesterday. 29 heads of poor and destitute families in the Temburong District received the contributions.

The visit ran concurrently with the handover of books published by the Islamic Da'wah Centre for the use of the Selapon Dakwah Post.

Source: Radio Television Brunei