A joint operation was conducted last night by law enforcement agencies focusing on 2 foreign workers residences in Kampung Sungai Bera, Seria in the Belait District.

The operation was led by Probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police Syed Mohammad Hafizul Aziz Bin Syiekh Haji Abu Bakar, Commanding Officer of Seria Police Station. More than 50 enforcement officers from the Department of Immigration and National Registration, Narcotics Control Bureau, Religious enforcement and members of the Seria Indigenous Citizens Housing Land Scheme Neighbourhood Watch were involved in the operation. Random inspections were carried out on foreign workers employed specifically in the Belait District to ensure that they do not possess any contraband or prohibited items especially items used in criminal activities. The operation is a continuous effort by law enforcement agencies in the Belait District in eradicating crime and activities which are against the law in Brunei Darussalam.

Source: Radio Television Brunei