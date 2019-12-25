A local man was sentenced to imprisonment after pleading guilty for the theft of a car at a sundry goods shop in Kampung Mulaut. 43 year old Ezham Bin Mega, who is unemployed, was arrested following investigation and information from closed circuit television, CCTV recordings.

According to Probationary Inspector Abdul Hakim bin Haji Mohd Salleh, Traffic and Crime Investigation Officer, Sengkurong Police Station, the accused plead guilty for stealing an unlocked car which was left by the victim with the key still in the ignition. After driving away with the car, the suspect then sold it to a scrap iron shop for 40 dollars. The suspect was brought before the Bandar Seri Begawan Magistrate's Court and sentenced to 16 months imprisonment at Maraburong Prison and was given the chance to pay a reparation of 500 dollars to the victim and failure to do so will result in an extra two months added to his prison sentence.

Source: Radio Television Brunei