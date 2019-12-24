December 24, 2019

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA) today announced that it has completed the cancellation of 8,541,356 of its shares. The cancelled shares were acquired as part of Philips’ EUR 1.5 billion share repurchase program that started in the first quarter of 2019. Further details on the repurchase program can be found here .

Philips’ current issued share capital amounts to EUR 179,346,744.20 representing 896,733,721 common shares.

