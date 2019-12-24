His Majesty urges students to upgrade their knowledge through formal means and be proactive in developing competency in shaping character through informal education.

In a titah during the Get-Together Ceremony with citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam in the United Kingdom and Eire, His Majesty also calls on all ministries which offer government scholarships to consider aspects other than academic achievement in the process of candidate selection. In the titah, His Majesty stresses that His Majesty's Government will continue to give priority to education as an investment which can produce high quality workforce needed in spurring development and progress.

Source: Radio Television Brunei