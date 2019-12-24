His Majesty stresses that when they are abroad, the students should be wise in weighing or assessing the diversity of cultures and different lifestyles by not neglecting religion, identity and the mother tongue or national language.

This is because all these, adds the Monarch, reflect the honour or self-respect of the race. His Majesty hopes the graduates' success will stir the spirit of other students who are still studying. The Monarch also prays may all the students and officers always be well and in the protection of Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala.

Source: Radio Television Brunei