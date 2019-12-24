His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha binti Al-Marhum Pengiran Pemancha Pengiran Anak Haji Mohamed Alam, attended the Get-Together Ceremony with citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam who are currently in the United Kingdom and Eire at the London Hilton on Park Lane Hotel, London, United Kingdom. Accompanying Their Majesties at the ceremony were

- His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Mateen;

- His Royal Highness Prince 'Abdul Wakeel;

- His Royal Highness Prince Mohamed Bolkiah and Her Royal Highness Pengiran Anak Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Zariah; and

-Her Royal Highness Princess Ameerah Wardatul Bolkiah.

Upon arrival, Their Majesties were greeted by Her Excellency Pengiran Hajah Rooslina Weti binti Pengiran Haji Kamaludin, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam to the United Kingdom; as well as Awangku Mohammad Hisyam Al-Yura bin Pengiran Haji Zainal Abidin; and Dayangku Nurin Nabeela binti Pengiran Haji Abu Bakar, President and Vice-President of the Brunei Students' Union in the United Kingdom and Eire.

Shortly after that, His Majesty and Her Majesty His Majesty and Her Majesty then proceeded to the Wellington Ballroom for a High Tea Reception with the students' representatives. Their Majesties then viewed a Research Exhibition presented by Brunei Postgraduate Society BPS 2019/2020, before proceeding to the Grand Ballroom for the Get-Together Ceremony.

The ceremony began with the recitation of verses from Al-Quran by Awang Abdul Aziz bin Haji Mohammad Rafee from the Queen Mary University of London, while the translation of the verses was read by Awang Ahmad Zakwan bin Haji Mohammad Salleh from the Imperial College London.

Doa Selamat was read by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia (Dr.) Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

In a welcoming address, the President of the Brunei Students' Union in the United Kingdom and Eire, on behalf of all the students among other things presented the theme of this year's event which is "Progressive Students, Upholding the King's Vision" which is a commitment and determination of all the students to always be viable, creative, innovative and progressive in supporting and realizing His Majesty's vision.

His Majesty and Her Majesty Duli Raja Isteri then proceeded to meet and greet more than 1 thousand 8 hundred citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam who are in the United Kingdom and Eire, comprising of students, government officials as well as those on vacation. There was also a nasyid performance.

Source: Radio Television Brunei