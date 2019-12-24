The Minister of Religious Affairs is carrying out a 2-day da'wah visit to Temburong District starting yesterday to take a closer look at the development of religious services in the said district, apart from learning more on the issues faced by local residents as well as the welfare of new converts and the underprivileged.

Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman visited the Labu Estate Control Post to observe the services at the Temburong District branch Halal Food Control Division and the Censorship and Exhibition Section of the Islamic Da'wah Centre.

The delegation also took a closer look at the construction site for the Kampung Senukoh Mosque and Activity Centre. The project is under the 11th National Development Plan.

Yang Berhormat Pehin then proceeded to the Kampung Batu Apoi Mosque to present the mosque's takmir committee member appointment certificate for 2020. Also present was Awang Haji Mohd Serudin bin Haji Timbang, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

Source: Radio Television Brunei