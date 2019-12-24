The Unity in Diversity project further enhances the public's awareness and alertness on the differently-abled. The project took place yesterday morning at Taman Sir Muda Omar 'Ali Saifuddien in the capital.

The project organised by the International Exploration Camp Alumni Malacca Group also distributed 2 hundred food and drink packs for free to the public. The project continued with an 'Awareness Race' aimed at uniting the society and the differently-abled in together building up a caring and attentive society. According to Dayang Nurul Afiqah binti Lamit @ Haji Sapawi, Chairperson of the Unity In Diversity project, the project's scope is currently towards to the sight and hearing impaired.

More than 15 participants comprising the International Exploration Camp Alumni and the public took part in the activity. The game challenges the participants to guess and taste without the use of their sight and hearing as well as speech.

Source: Radio Television Brunei