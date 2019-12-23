The contribution of 16 coupons worth 450 dollars for every orphan, is sufficient to help purchase school supplies and necessities. The contribution is one of the efforts of the Pengiran Muda Mahkota Al-Muhtadee Billah Fund for Orphans in caring for the welfare and education affairs of orphans specifically in enhancing their motivation to achieve excellence in education.

The coupons which are exchanged at 25 companies that supplies school necessities and stationery in the four districts, helps in alleviating the burden of expenditures shouldered by the single parent as well as guardians in preparing next year's school necessities. In a visit by RTB's crew to several shops, a number of orphans, mothers and guardians welcomed the contribution given and expressed their gratitude for the DANA contributions.

Source: Radio Television Brunei