The Brunei December Festival 2019 Expo has been held since the 12th of December. The expo aimed to encourage the public to spend locally as well as support and purchase local goods.

The expo is participated by 15 entrepreneurs comprising participants of the supervisory programme, muallafpreners consortium and village consultative councils from Tutong and Temburong Districts. The expo showcases home decor, food and drinks as well handicraft made by local residents. The expo is hoped to produce individuals who are self-sufficient as well as enhance their basic business skills. It is open to the public until the end of this month from 10 in the morning.

Source: Radio Television Brunei