The Solar Eclipse can be observed in Kuching, Sarawak. According to Awang Saiful Bahri bin Haji Ahmad, Treasurer General of the Brunei Darussalam Astronomy Association, a number of the association's members will begin the expedition to Sri Aman, Sarawak, 22nd December, to observe the phenomenon.

According to Awang Saiful Bahri, the expedition to observe the solar eclipse which will be fully visible in the Sri Aman area of Sarawak. 11 members of the association and their family members will take part in the 5 day expedition to observe the solar eclipse from the compound of Sri Aman mosque.

Source: Radio Television Brunei