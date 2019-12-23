A company gets a compound fine for an offence under the Minor Offences Act, Chapter 30 - Section 12 (1)(b).

Syarikat Hafia Sendirian Berhad was fined 200 dollars for throwing rubbish and leaving building materials at a commercial building in Jalan Kiarong.

The Enforcement Section of Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department has given the company 7 days to settle the fine. It will be brought to court if it defaulted. The fine for the first offence is one thousand dollars. For the second and subsequent offences, the fine is three thousand dollars and imprisonment not exceeding three months.

For complaints and information related to the offences, the public can contact the Enforcement Section, Bandar Seri Begawan Municipal Department at 123 or social media Whatsapp 8333123.

Source: Radio Television Brunei