More than 780 thousand people from 112 countries around the world took part in the 'Name Exoworlds and Exoplanet' programme. Pengiran Mohammad Rezal bin Pengiran Haji Osman, Brunei Darussalam's representative was among the winners of the programme by organising Name ExoWorlds programme under Brunei Darussalam Astronomical Association. Mastika and Gumala are the new names that was certified by the International Astronomical Union, IAU, for an exoplanet and the star.

According to Pengiran Mohammad Rezal, both names are related to gemstone and precious stones in Malay Language.

Meanwhile, Awang Hazarry bin Haji Ali Ahmad, Secretary General of Brunei Darussalam Astronomical Association explained that the IAU gave the opportunity to Brunei Darussalam to name an exoplanet and a star on the 2nd of August this year. 242 name suggestions were received from the locals. From October to November, 7 thousand 832 online votes were made. The official names were disclosed by IAU on the 17th of this month.

The programme organiser from each country has shortlisted the name suggestions and members of the public can submit their vote via online. The Name Exoworlds is a global initiative in conjunction with the 100 years anniversary of IAU. For further information visit www.iau/100.org.

