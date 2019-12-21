Phone numbers and the associated communications services should only be used for legitimate and lawful purposes and the registered subscriber is responsible for activities undertaken through accounts registered in their name. The Authority for Info-communications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam, AITI, and telecommunications service providers remind the public not to rent access to or use of their phone numbers. Allowing unknown third parties to use or rent the phone numbers or telecommunications services puts the registered subscriber at risk of being held responsible for criminal activities.

AITI and telecommunications service providers in a joint media release yesterday remind that Communications services should only be provided by authorised service providers. Registration for communications services must be done in person at legitimate points of purchase for authorised service providers. Valid identity documents for the registered subscriber must also be presented for verification. Re-registration with authorised service provider is also required if subscribers wish to sell or transfer their phone numbers to another person.

In the event that the public lose their phone or they suspect unauthorised use of their services, please report the matter to the Royal Brunei Police Force and also alert the service provider at their Customer Care Helplines at Telekom Brunei Berhad 111; DST Communications Sdn Bhd 151 AND Progresif Cellular Sdn Bhd, 177.

Source: Radio Television Brunei