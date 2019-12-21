The International Exploration Camp Alumni group comprising 17 youths has organised an activity known as "Projek Berbahagi Bahagia" or Sharing happiness project to assist the underprivileged families in the country.

The project allows members of the public who are willing to provide contributions in the form of basic necessities and cash to those in need. The project is held for the first time and in conjunction with Day of Action. It is an effort to encourage and support youth to be more active in volunteerism. Dayang Hajah Raheemah binti Haji Awang, Chairperson of the alumni group in an interview with RTB shared that contributions can be handed over this Sunday, 22nd of December from 7 to 11 in the morning at the open area opposite of Royal Regalia Museum. Meanwhile, financial contributions can be submitted until tomorrow, 21st of December through the group's Instagram at ASAKUSA.KEA.

Source: Radio Television Brunei