Participation by retailers from all sectors in the Brunei Salebration is part of the national effort to promote 'spend in Brunei', to boost domestic consumption and economic activities. The Brunei Salebration 2019 is also one of the key events lined up in support of Bandar Seri Begawan's recognition as the Asian Region's Capital of Islamic Culture for 2019.

It also coincides with the Brunei December Festival 2019. Members of the public particularly the local residents are urged to support the retailers by spending in the country. Goods and discounts are displayed to ensure price transparency and to enable consumers to make informed purchase decisions. By offering creative deals and substantial discounts, Brunei Salebration 2019 is an excellent opportunity for businesses to draw more shopper traffic and build customer loyalty.

Source: Radio Television Brunei