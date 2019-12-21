Enrolment for new religious school pupils nationwide for 2020/ 1441 Hijrah will be held on the 6th of January 2020.

According to a media release from the Islamic Studies Department, registration for the morning session Pre-school classes is at 7:30 in the morning, while the afternoon session at 1:30 in the afternoon.

Meanwhile, registration for 'Sanah' 5 or Year 5 students at Bandar Seri Begawan Arabic Preparatory School; Ma'had Islam Brunei, Tutong; Belait Arabic School; and Temburong Arabic School will be held on the 6th of January at 7:30 in the morning.

For Year 5 students at Rimba Arabic School, registration is open on the 9th of January at 7:30 in the morning.

Registration for Year 7 students at the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Hajah Saleha Girls Arabic Religious Secondary School, Kampung Katok and Rimba Arabic School will be held on the 6th of January at 7:30 in the morning.

For Pre-U one students at Hassanal Bolkiah Boys Arabic Secondary School, registration is open on the 20th of January at 7:30 in the morning.

