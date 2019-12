The Royal Brunei Police Force will conduct the 'Mara Lasak' Training for the Police Royal Guard Unit personnel tonight.

The training will be held starting at 9 in the evening at the Berakas Beach, Tungku Beach, Tungku Highway towards Bandar Seri Begawan, Jalan Katok, Kampung Katok B roundabout, Jalan Beribi and ending at Police Royal Guard Unit in Beribi. Road users as well as the public who live nearby are advised not to feel anxious during the training.

Source: Radio Television Brunei