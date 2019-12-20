Air Chief Marshal Maanat Wongwat, the Commander-in-Chief of the Royal Thai Air Force, RTAF has been awarded the Royal Brunei Air Force's Honorary Pilot Wing. The award was by consent of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam in appreciation of his services in fostering closer relations between the Royal Brunei Air Force and Royal Thai Air Force. The ceremony took place at the Royal Brunei Air Force Base in Rimba, Gadong.

The honorary award was presented by Brigadier General (Udara) Dato Seri Pahlawan Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sahat, the Acting Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces, RBAF. Chief Air Marshal Maanat Wongwat is in the country for the award ceremony and introductory visit to the Royal Brunei Air Force.

Earlier, the Chief Air Marshal received the salute from the Guard of Honour mounted by personnel of the Royal Brunei Air Force. The two Royal Air Forces interact regularly through exchanges and training in strengthening understanding and friendship. Chief Air Marshal Maanat Wongwat took over as the Commander of the RTAF on the 1st of October 2019.

Source: Radio Television Brunei