The One Juzuk One Day Al-Quran Reading Programme organised by the Senior Citizens Activity Centre, PKWE, in Tutong District since last April ended yesterday morning with a Khatam Al-Quran Ceremony. The Khatam Al-Quran ceremony organised by the Tutong District PKWE in collaboration with the Community Development Department, Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports was held at the Tutong Senior Citizens Activity Centre.

The function began with a reading of Surah Al-Fatihah led by Pengiran Haji Mohd Hasnan bin Pengiran Haji Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports. This was followed by the reading of the Takhtim, doa Khatam, Dikir and reading of doa Allah Peliharakan Sultan. Also present was Yang Berhormat Awang Haji Ramli bin Haji Lahit, member of the Legislative Council.

Source: Radio Television Brunei