His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu'izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar 'Ali Saifuddien Sa'adul Khairi Waddien, the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam has consented to send congratulatory messages to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar as well as to His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani, Prime Minister and Interior Minister of the State of Qatar and the Government as well as the people of the State of Qatar on the auspicious occasion of the National Day of the State of Qatar. In ending the message His Majesty prays to Allah Subhanahu Wata'ala for the people of Qatar to be blessed with continued peace, progress and prosperity.

Source: Radio Television Brunei