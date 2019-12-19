Brunei Darussalam is committed in driving forward the 'Universal Health Coverage, UHC agenda, as well as the provision of high quality health services which fulfils the needs of society at all levels. The Minister of Health stated Brunei Darussalam's commitment at the plenary session of the 7th Islamic Conference of Health Ministers in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Mohammad Isham bin Haji Jaafar in his speech welcomed the conference's theme which focuses on 'Quality of Life' as explained in the national development plan namely Wawasan Brunei 2035, in upholding the national commitment towards 'Health for All'.

Yang Berhormat then talked about the indicators for quality of life which should not only be seen from insufficient or limited health, but should instead take into account the well-being of life including capability for involvement in society. In this regard, the provision of a conducive surrounding and which encourages full social involvement of which the provision of universal health coverage is one of the pillars in achieving a high quality of life. The Ministry of Health, Yang Berhormat explained has held a comprehensive assessment on the national health strategies resulting in a 5 year Health Strategic Plan which was launched recently. The conference was chaired by the Minister of Health and Prevention, United Arab Emirates. Brunei Darussalam was given the honour of being appointed as the Deputy Chairman to the Conference.

At the conference, member countries uninamously agreed to adopt five resolutions. The resolutions were on the OIC Strategic Health Program of Action, SHPA 2014 � 2023 and Strengthening of Health Cooperation; Healthy Lifestyle, Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases and Health Emergencies and Disasters; Mother and Child Health and Nutrition; Self-Reliance in Supply and Production of Medicines, Vaccines and Medical Technologies; and Addressing Vaccine Hesitancy.

While in Abu Dhabi, the Minister of Health held a bilateral meeting with Yang Berhormat Doctor Terawan Agus Putranto, Minister of Health of the Republic of Indonesia.

The Minister of Health also held a meeting with Yang Berhormat Abdulla Ameen, Minister of Health of the Republic of Maldives, specifically to discuss and exchange views on the health sector development in the respective countries as well as for the implementation of cooperation in the field of health between the two countries. Also present was His Excellency Awang Haji Harun bin Haji Junid, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to the United Arab Emirates.

Source: Radio Television Brunei