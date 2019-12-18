The Consumer Price Index, C.P.I for October 2019 showed a decrease by point 3 per cent year-on-year compared to October last year. According to the Department of Economic Planning and Development, J.P.K.E, prices of Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages slipped by point 7 per cent, while Non-Food prices also stumbled by point 2 per cent.

The decrease was largely attributed to decreases in the prices and costs of Transport by 3 point 7 per cent; Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels by 1 point 7 per cent; and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages by point 7 per cent. However, this was moderated by increases in the prices and costs of Restaurants and Hotels; Recreation and Culture; and Furnishings, Household Equipment and Routine Household Maintenance.

Prices of Transport declined due to stumbling prices for motor cars; spare parts of vehicles and air tickets. Meanwhile, prices for Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels slipped due to decreases in rentals for housing, and materials for the maintenance and repair of the dwelling. The decline in Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages was due to decreases in prices of biscuits; cooking oils; and fish and seafood.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI in October 2019 reduced by point 1 per cent compared to September 2019. Both the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages Index and the Non-Food Index also lowered by point 1 per cent. The CPI full report for October 2019 is available from JPKE's website at www.depd.gov.bn.

Source: Radio Television Brunei