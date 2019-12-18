LeddarTech joins an esteemed group of companies at the Government of Canada Booth in collaboration with the Government of Quebec’s Ministry of Economy and Innovation

QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — LeddarTech®, an industry leader in LiDAR technology that designs the most versatile and scalable Auto and Mobility LiDAR PlatformTM in the market, today announced that it will join the Quebec delegation at CES 2020, representing some of Quebec’s most innovative companies. This opportunity is occurring due to an initiative organized and made possible by Quebec’s Ministry of the Economy and Innovation under the leadership of the Honorable Minister Mr. Pierre Fitzgibbon, in collaboration with the Government of Canada.

“LeddarTech is excited and honored to join the Government of Quebec at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show” stated Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Global Marketing & Communications for LeddarTech. “In the past 18 months, LeddarTech has expanded into Europe, America, and Asia; this successful expansion to new markets is a testament to how Canada in general and Quebec in particular, are at the forefront of innovation and the support of the technology sector’’ Mr. Aitken concluded.

Visit LeddarTech at the Quebec Ministry of Economy and Innovation Booth located at 35824 Las Vegas Convention Center, South Hall 4

Schedule a meeting with LeddarTech during CES

CES 2020 is a return for LeddarTech who has been committed to this annual event for several years now. This year, LeddarTech will be participating in several different locations throughout the conference as it continues to gain accolades and attention for its industry-leading LiDAR solutions. This year is especially significant as LeddarTech was honored as a CES 2020 Innovation Award Honoree in Vehicle Intelligence and Transportation for the newly launched LeddarTM Pixell, a Cocoon LiDAR recently released for the autonomous vehicle market. Launched in September of this year, the Leddar Pixell has won both praises and awards from industry associations and customers alike.

Leddar™ Pixell Benefits:

Dependable object and Vulnurable Road User (VRU) detection

Wide 180° horizontal field of view

No dead zone in the illuminated field of view

Exceptional durability

3D Flash, solid-state design with no moving parts

IP67 enclosure with impact-resistant windows and automotive-grade connectors

About LeddarTech

LeddarTech is an industry leader providing the most versatile and scalable auto and mobility LiDAR platform based on the unique LeddarEngine™ which consists of a suite of automotive-grade, functional safety certified SoCs working in tandem with proprietary LeddarSP™ signal processing software. The company is responsible for several innovations in cutting-edge mobility remote-sensing applications, with over 70 patented technologies (granted or pending) enhancing ADAS and autonomous driving capabilities.

LeddarTech also serves the mobility market with solid-state high-performance LiDAR module solutions for autonomous shuttles, trucks, buses, delivery vehicles, and robotaxis. These modules are developed to support the mobility market but also to demonstrate the capabilities of LeddarTech’s auto and mobility platform as a basis for other LiDAR suppliers to build upon.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com , and on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and YouTube.

Contact: Daniel Aitken, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, LeddarTech

Tel.: +1-418-653-9000 ext. 232 Daniel.Aitken@Leddartech.com

Leddar, LeddarTech, LeddarEngine, LeddarSP, LeddarCore, and LeddarTech logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of LeddarTech Inc. All other brands, product names, and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.