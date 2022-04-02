1 COVID-19 case is in Category 5, while 3 COVID-19 cases have passed away.

515 new cases were reported. Of the new cases, 444 were from ART results uploaded to the Ministry of Health's portal, while 71 were from 1,439 RT-PCR lab tests, taking total cases to 135,430.

In the meantime, 847 cases have recovered, bringing total recovered cases to 131,097 with 4,120 cases remaining active.

At present, 75 active cases are in hospitals, while 4,045 positive cases are on home self-isolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei