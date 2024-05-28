50 Negros Oriental MSMEs to Receive ‘Pangkabuhayan’ Aid

DUMAGUETE — An initial batch of 50 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Negros Oriental affected by El Niño and fire incidents will receive business kits from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) under the Pangkabuhayan sa Pagbabangon at Ginhawa (PPG) program.

According to Philippines News Agency, each "Negosyo Kit" worth PHP 8,000 will be distributed in June once the beneficiaries have been profiled and met the requirements, such as having a business permit. "We prioritize fire victims and those directly impacted by the El Niño, especially from the towns of Sta. Catalina, Mabinay, and Bayawan City, which were the first local government units to declare a state of calamity," she said. Bato noted that identifying and profiling beneficiaries is challenging because many small businesses are affected by El Niño. Profiling is ongoing for those hardest hit, particularly in the agriculture sector, with assistance from local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices.