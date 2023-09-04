5 int’l flights canceled due to bad weather

Five international flights have been canceled so far on Monday due to inclement weather, the Manila International Airport Authority said. The canceled flights are Philippine Airlines (PR) 334 Manila-Xiamen; PR 335 Xiamen-Manila; Xiamen Airlines (MF) 819/820 Xiamen-Manila-Xiamen; Cebu Pacific (5J) 311 Taipei-Manila. The weather bureau said Typhoon Hanna and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring rain showers and gusty winds over most areas in the country. Hanna has made landfall over Kaohsiung City in Taiwan and was last located 265 kilometers northwest of Itbayat, Batanes. It is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Monday.

Source: Philippines News Agency