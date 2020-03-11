Following the confirmation of the first case of COVID-19 in the country, the Ministry of Health today informed that preliminary tests were carried out on the close contacts of the first case. The test revealed five of them were COVID-19 Positive. They included the wife and two children, a friend and a friend’s child who also attended a mass religious gathering in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, during a media conference on the latest status of COVID-19 infection in Brunei Darussalam this afternoon informed that confirmation test will be carried out 24-hours after the preliminary test according to the current guidelines. The Minister of Health explained that 90 locals attended the religious gathering held in Kuala Lumpur from the 28th of February to 3rd of March 2020.

Currently all the five contacts are experiencing minor infection symptoms such as cough and runny nose but are in stable condition. They did not experience fever and does not require respirator. The Ministry of Health will continue to carry out contact tracing and further action will be taken according to the current guidelines produced based on scientific evidences. The Ministry of Health defines close contact for each case as people who are living in the same house or those who are in range in less than one meter within 30 minutes or more at a closed area or room. Therefore, the risk of outbreak from transient or casual contact such as brief meeting including in public vehicle is considered low risk.

In this matter, the Ministry of Health has received information that around 90 locals have attended the same religious gathering at Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque in Kuala Lumpur from the 28th of February to 3rd of March this year. Hence, they are required to contact 2381383 or 2381380 during office hours or Talian Darussalam 123 immediately to seek advice and further test. Those who were involved in the gathering and experiencing symptoms such as high fever, cough or respiratory problems must immediately go to the Flu Centre at Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital.

The Ministry of Health advises the public not to spread false information, make threats to those who are suspected to be infected with COVID-19, including their family members. As citizens and residents of Brunei Darussalam, especially Muslims, we should pray for their recovery and well-being so that Brunei Darussalam is free from disasters and outbreaks. As a preventive measure, the public are advised to maintain self-hygiene and be ethical when coughing and sneezing. Muslims are reminded to always be in ablution as it is inline with self-hygiene.

The Ministry of Health also reminds the public not to panic if there is an increase in cases following contact tracing. However there is no proof there is an outbreak among the public and the situation is under control.

Source: Radio Television Brunei