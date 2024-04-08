5.2 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Miyazaki Prefecture in Southwestern Japan

MIYAZAKI - A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.2 struck Miyazaki prefecture in southwestern Japan on Monday.

According to Philippines News Agency, The earthquake occurred at a depth of 40 kilometers (24 miles) around 10:25 a.m. local time (0125GMT), without prompting a tsunami warning. It reached a level of 5 on Japan's seismic intensity scale, which maxes out at 7, indicating strong shaking.

Despite the strength of the quake, there have been no reports of damage in the area. This seismic event follows a powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred off the eastern coast of Taiwan on Wednesday, resulting in at least nine fatalities and hundreds of injuries. That quake was noted as the most significant to impact Taiwan in the last 25 years, a stark reminder of the 1999 disaster where a 7.7-magnitude quake claimed approximately 2,400 lives.