A 5.1-magnitude earthquake has shaken central Turkey, the European Mediterranean Seismological Center said on Sep. 20, Trend reports.

The epicenter of the quake was located 41 kilometers south of the Aksaray city. The seismic center was located at a depth of 7 kilometers.

Source: TREND News Agency