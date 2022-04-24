Brunei Darussalam remains committed towards effort in addressing water challenges through sharing of information, coordination and cooperation within, as well as among member states, in particular way forward of working together in facing future challenges. The Minister of Development shared the matter during the 4th Asia Pacific Water Summit held for two days starting yesterday in Kumamoto, Japan. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Ingenieur Awang Haji Suhaimi bin Haji Gafar also shared a glimpse of policies, legislation and actions aimed at managing water security, water scarcity and climate change issues, which includes the development of water resources and supply.

Yang Berhormat pointed Brunei Darussalam’s endeavour in the application of reservoir conservation and development, water conservation policies and programs, water governance and demand management, as well as enforcements to tackle issues related to water pollution and uncontrolled development that pose serious negative impact to water resources. Yang Berhormat also highlighted Brunei Darussalam’s support and commitment to the non-legally binding Kumamoto Declaration that was also adopted by member states during the summit. Participating in the summit is His Excellency Awang Shahbudin bin Haji Musa, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Brunei Darussalam to Japan. Themed’ Water for Sustainable Development – Best Practices and the Next Generation’, the outcome of the summit is expected to contribute to the Midterm Review of the Decade of Action for Water in 2023 by providing the actions proposal to promote quality growth in Asia by adopting the Non-Legally Binding Kumamoto Declaration.

Source: Radio Television Brunei