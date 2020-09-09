40 new enterprises for processing agricultural products were commissioned in Kyrgyzstan in January-August 2020, the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of the country reported, Trend reports citing Kabar.

At the same time, 1 thousand 208 jobs were created.

The creation of new and the development of existing enterprises of the processing industry will be carried out taking into account the regional specialization of enterprises carried out by the government of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The main direction in this area is the introduction of new technologies and equipment that provide deep integrated energy and resource-saving processing of agricultural raw materials based on modern technologies.

Source: TREND News Agency