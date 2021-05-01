At least 40 local entrepreneurs are able to introduce their products while earning a lucrative income for the upcoming Aidilfitri. Let's Raya organised by The Event Co held at the Bridex Hall, Jerudong has received encouraging response from the public.

Let's Raya is inspired by current consumer trend while making it a one-stop event in one specially designed venue full of elegance and quality. Visitors can enjoy a wide selection of fashion items including raya clothes, scarves, makeup and home decoration items. Let's Raya is held until 2nd May from 11 in the morning to 11 in the evening.

Source: Radio Television Brunei