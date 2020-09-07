​The presentation of the Sports Excellence Incentive, IKS is aimed as an appreciation of the athletes who have achieved excellence at the regional and international levels. This year, four students who achieved excellence in the 11th ASEAN Schools Games in Semarang, Indonesia for 2019 received the incentive. The ceremony which took place yesterday afternoon at the Ministry of Education was organised by the Ministry of Education through the Schools Sports Council Brunei Darussalam, Co-curriculum Education Department.

The presentation was officiated by Datin Seri Paduka Doctor Hajah Romaizah binti Haji Mohd Salleh, Deputy Minister of Education. The recipients were Awang Mohd Mahadir @ Danish Naqiuddin bin Mahmud from the Sports School who won a silver medal in the silat event, seni tunggal putra category; Awang Daniel Riveera Anak Layang from St Angela’s School who advanced to the final, which is top 8 in the 100 and 200 metres run events, Dayang Shana Marie Holmes from Jerudong International School, JIS who advanced to the final in the 800 metres run event and Dayang Ashley Chai Xin Rou also from Jerudong International School, JIS who advanced to the final in the 2 hundred metres Backstroke Swimming event.

The four athletes received a certificate of recognition and cash money. The IKS presentation is a motivation for the athletes comprising students, to continue to strive in improving their respective performances.

Source: Radio Television Brunei