4 ranking cops get new posts in latest PNP reshuffle

Four ranking police officials have been included in the latest reorganization of the Philippine National Police (PNP). Based on PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.'s order dated Oct. 16 that took effect Tuesday, PNP Retirement and Benefits Administration Service (PRBS) director Brig. Gen. Niño David Licos Rabaya was designated as the police force's acting deputy director for comptrollership. Meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Andre Dizon, Manila Police District director, was reassigned as PRBS chief. Col. Arnold Thomas Ibay from the Office of the Chief PNP replaced Dizon as the new acting MPD director. Col. Danilo Bacas from the Directorate for Communications and Technology Management was named acting deputy director for administration of the Police Regional Office (PRO) 10 (Northern Mindanao). In a press briefing at Camp Crame on Monday, Acorda said he has no plans of implementing a massive reshuffle of officials since he assumed as PNP chief in April. 'If there are any changes in the command because of vacancies, if somebody is retiring or there are problems with commanders on the ground, that's the only time we do a reshuffle. It's only done to fill up vacancies that will be created," he added.

Source: Philippines News Agency