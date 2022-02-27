The Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy also explained the budget theme for the Financial Year 2022/2023 which focuses on the 4 priorities.

Yang Berhormat said the first priority is Public Well-Being. The government will continue to uphold efforts towards the country’s economic recovery which was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes prioritising a holistic and comprehensive public health care. The second priority is to assure food security. The government will ensure that the country’s food supply is always guaranteed including the aspiration to achieve self-sufficiency and reducing dependency on imports only.

The third budget focus is to uphold and assist the private sector to be resilient and progressive. Following the second wave of COVID-19, the government will continue to provide support and due attention to the affected business premises and private sector employees. The fourth budget focus is to enhance human resource competency towards work and future ready. Focus is given to ensure the national education system is always relevant so that the today and future generations will continue to be highly skilled.

Source: Radio Television Brunei