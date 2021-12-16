The Department of Economic Planning and Statistics, JPES, Ministry of Finance and Economy has informed that the Third Stage of the Population and Housing Census, BPP 2021 is being conducted until 31st of December 2021 through four additional methods.

The additional methods are the Online Completion Method whereby the Households who wish to fill in their own census questionnaire in digital form can download the questionnaire through the BPP portal www.brucensus.gov.bn and return it via email to support dot brucensus@jpes.gov.bn.

The second method is the Drop Off and Pick Up, whereby the Census Officer will leave the form at the living quarter of the households and will collect the questionnaire after it is completed by the household on an agreed date; or households may also send their completed forms into the dropbox provided at the JPES headquarters, Bandar Seri Begawan and JPES branches in other districts.

The third method is Telephone Call Interview. Households who have not been covered will be contacted by Census Officer to set an appointment before the telephone call interview is held. The head of households can verify the Census Officer are legitimately appointed by JPES through Talian Darussalam 123 and BPP 2021 hotlines.

Meanwhile the fourth method is Face-to-face interviews at JPES headquarter. Households who wish to be interviewed face-to-face are to contact JPES to book an interview slot subject to the Standard Operating Procedure that is currently in place to control the spread of COVID-19.

For heads of household or families who have not been covered in BPP 2021 is to contact JPES before 31 December 2021 to ensure the Census information is thorough and comprehensive. For any inquiries contact JPES as stated.

Source: Radio Television Brunei