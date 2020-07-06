​90,486 students began their learning session yesterday as the country entered the third phase of school re-opening, an increase by 51.2 per cent from the second phase total figure. The third phase involved secondary school students in Year 7, 9 and 10 in the general stream as well as Year 12 at Sixth Form Centres under the Ministry of Education.

RTB crew took a closer look at several schools yesterday morning. As the previous two phases, the Ministry of Education still emphasised on social distancing and personal hygiene as well as cleanliness at school premises. Schools continue to implement the school re-opening Standard Operating Procedure, SOP such as carrying out daily temperature checks for students, teachers and individuals who have business with the school, as well QR code scanning. Students are also encouraged to wear face mask.

The teaching and learning sessions still utilise the face-to-face method and online learning according to the school’s suitability and capacity.

With the new norms in place, school leaders and teachers will always provide full support to ensure that no student is left behind in their education, apart from abiding the social distancing measures and maintain cleanliness.

After several months of following online learning session, students highly welcomed the re-opening of schools and the face-to-face learning.

