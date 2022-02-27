8 COVID-19 cases are in Category 4 and 3 cases are in Category 5. Meanwhile, two cases have returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia DoCtor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Three thousand nine hundred and sixty-nine new cases have been reported today, taking total cases to 55,485. Of these new cases, 2,974 were from ART results uploaded to the Ministry of Health’s portal, while 995 were from 3,272 RT-PCR laboratory tests performed in the past 24 hours. 2,675 cases have recovered yesterday, bringing total recovered cases to 27,527 with 27,841 cases remaining active. At present, the bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 8.5 percent whereby 286 active cases are placed in isolation centres and 27,555 positive cases are undergoing home self-isolation.

Source: Radio Television Brunei