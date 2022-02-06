373 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing the total cases to 17,404. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health informed the new cases at a Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation in Brunei Darussalam. The media conference which took place at Dewan Al-Afiah, Ministry of Health was joined by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education.

Of the total, 368 cases are local, while 5 are import cases. Among the cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, no cases are in Category 4 and 5. 28 cases have recovered yesterday, taking the total recovered cases to 16,106 cases, with 1,196 cases remain active. Bed occupancy rate in isolation centres nationwide is 18.6 percent. Members of the public, especially positive cases who are permitted to undergo self-isolation at home are reminded to report their health status daily in the BruHealth app to enable the Ministry of Health to monitor their health condition. Failure to comply with this directive may result in the permission for self-isolation at home to be revoked and the individual to be transferred to an isolation centre provided by the Government.

Source: Radio Television Brunei