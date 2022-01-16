35 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the total number of cases to 15,860. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter during the Media Conference on the Latest COVID-19 Situation yesterday afternoon. Joining the media conference at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health was Yang Berhormat Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman, Minister of Religious Affairs.

According to the Minister of Health, of the total, 26 are local cases while 9 are import cases. The number of new cases is from 2,120 laboratory tests carried out. Therefore, the rate of positive cases is 1.7 percent. Among the cases being treated at the National Isolation Centre, one case is in Category 4 requires oxygen assistance and under intensive care. 16 cases have recovered, bringing the total recovered cases to 15,409 with 349 active cases. Meanwhile, the bed occupancy rate nationwide is 10.3 percent.

Source: Radio Television Brunei