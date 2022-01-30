1,060 graduates received Doctor of Philosophy, PhD, Masters and Bachelor’s degrees and diplomas in various disciplines at this year’s 33rd Universiti Brunei Darussalam, UBD Convocation Ceremony. His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, Chancellor of UBD conferred the PhD and Bachelor’s degrees to 755 graduate’s yesterday morning. The ceremony took place at UBD’s Chancellor Hall.

The ceremony began with the recital of surah Al-Fatihah led by Yang Berhormat Pehin Datu Seri Maharaja Dato Paduka Seri Setia Doctor Ustaz Haji Awang Abdul Aziz bin Juned, the State Mufti.

Upon arrival, His Majesty was welcomed by Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Hamzah bin Haji Sulaiman, Minister of Education, and Datin Doctor Hajah Anita Binurul Zahrina binti Pehin Orang Kaya Laila Wijaya Dato Seri Setia Haji Abdul Aziz, Vice Chancellor of UBD.

Also in attendance was His Royal Highness Prince Doctor Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, as Pro-Chancellor of UBD.

The reading of Surah Fatir was presented by Awang Muhammad Izzuddin bin Haji Nor Hisham, 3rd year student from the Bachelor’s Degree in Health Sciences programme, UBD.

In her welcoming address, the Vice Chancellor of UBD touched on the latest developments implemented by UBD. She added that UBD, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health had the opportunity to contribute in the National Vaccination Programme effort with the opening of the UBD Vaccination Centre. The Vaccination Centre which was operating 2 weeks from the start of the COVID-19 wave in August 2021 was operated by over 300 volunteers comprising UBD and Politeknik Brunei staff and students. After more than 4 months of operation, the UBD Vaccination Centre has administered almost 80,000 vaccinations.

His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di- Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam then delivered the titah of consent to confer the degrees to the graduates.

Out of the seven hundred and 55 graduates receiving their certificates in the morning, 8 graduates including international graduates received Doctor of Philosophy in Malay Language and Linguistics; Chemical engineering; Systems Engineering; Finance; Management; Education; Applied Physics; Biotechnology; Computer Science; Geosciences; Asian Studies and Biomedical Sciences.

747 graduates from the 9th GenNext Group received their Bachelor’s degrees in Business; Engineering; Health Sciences; Science and Literature in Academy of Brunei Studies.

Among UBD’s achievements in the field of academics is to establish new research across disciplines in Emerging Diseases. The projects include collaborations with the Ministry of Health and Duke NUS, Singapore in studying the anti-body reaction to various COVID-19 vaccines in the population of Brunei Darussalam.

Through the establishment of the School of Digital Science, UBD is in cooperation with the industry sector to ensure its digital programmes are in in line with the global landscape and always relevant.

Doa selamat was read by the State Mufti.

His Majesty’s presence to the ceremony reflects the Monarch’s strong and continuous support which has become a source of inspiration to the UBD community to continue enhancing and strengthening UBD’s position as a higher education institution that will contribute to nation development.

Source: Radio Television Brunei