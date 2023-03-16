33rd EDPMMO Programme

As part of the Community Outreach Programme project for the 33rd Executive Development Program for Middle Management Officers, EDPMMO, seven government Middle Management Officers called Mutiara Harapan group have launched a project supplying internet connection and ICT equipment. The project supplies reading materials to students at Dato Maharaja Setia Dian Sukang Primary School hostel in Ulu Belait.

The event was attended by Dr. Shamsiah Zuraini Kanchanawati binti Haji Tajuddin, Permanent Secretary (Core Education), Ministry of Education. The project is based on social responsibility in education towards ensuring the students benefit from access to more reading materials. Companies that support the project received Certificates of Appreciation. An online religious programme for the students was also held. Also in attendance was Haji Amirol Hafidzin bin Haji Muhammad, Acting Belait District Officer.

Source: Radio Television Brunei