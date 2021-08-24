Brunei Darussalam reported 314 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,769. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter at a media conference on the latest COVID-19 situation yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al ‘Afiah, Ministry of Health. The Ministry of Health also said 4 new clusters have been detected namely Samima Cluster, 1328 Cluster, Jaya Hypermart Cluster and 362 Cluster. Joining the press conference was Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Awang Haji Mohd Amin Liew bin Abdullah, Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister of Finance and Economy.

The Minister of Health said the sharp increase in cases included 218 new cases from the outstanding laboratory tests, whereas 96 cases are from tests conducted by the Laboratory Services Department in the last 24 hours.

According to Yang Berhormat, there are additional cases for the existing active clusters, 34 cases for Chung Hua KB Cluster; 21 cases for Immigration Cluster; Champion 7 and surrounding vessels Cluster : 17 cases for Champion 7 – BT: 2 cases for Champion 7 – Platform: 14 cases for BSP HQ (Block M); 12 cases for Al-Falah/Freda-Radin Cluster; 10 cases for ABCi Cluster; 9 cases for IBTE KB Cluster; 9 cases for The Mall Cluster; 5 cases for TOTAL Cluster; 3 cases for SKH Cluster; 2 cases for 477 Cluster; 1 case for Dragon Boat Cluster; 1 case for 583 Cluster; And 1 case for PA Cluster.

In addition, 4 new clusters have been identified. 17 new cases reported are related to Case 1056 reported on the 19th of August 2021. The Cluster is now known as the Samima Cluster. Meanwhile, 5 new cases are related to Case 1328 reported on the 20th of August 2021. This cluster is now known as 1328 Cluster. 3 new cases are related to previous cases including Case 650 reported on the 15th of August 2021. This cluster in now known as Jaya Hypermart Cluster. 1 new case is related to Case 362 reported on the 8th of August 2021 and Case 415 reported on the 10th of August 2021. The Cluster is now known as 362 Cluster.

Source: Radio Television Brunei