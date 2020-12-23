30 Royal Brunei Armed Forces personnel under the Malaysian Battalion 8507 have returned to Brunei Darussalam on the 4th of December 2020 after a 13-month of deployment under the United Nations Interim Forces, UNIFIL peacekeeping mission in Lebanon. The Welcoming Home Ceremony was held at the Bolkiah Garrison.

Present was Brigadier General Haji Abdul Razak bin Haji Abdul Kadir, Joint Force Commander of RBAF. The national contingent was led by Major Mohammad Hishamuddin bin Haji Marzoki. Prior to their return, the RBAF personnel were awarded medals of National Service of the United Nations at the Army Basic Training Centre, Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan, Malaysia. The medal marks the success of MALBATT 8507 contingent in the UNIFIL mission and the official handover of their duties to MALBATT 8508.

Source: Radio Television Brunei