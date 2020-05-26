From the month of January to April this year, the Fire and Rescue Department, Ministry of Home Affairs received 30 calls related to house fires nationwide. In a press release issued by the Fire and Rescue Department, reports on the house fires involved losses estimated at $1,160,930.

According to the Fire and Rescue Department, among the main causes of house fire include electronics; bushfires; unattended cooking and leaked or loose LPG hose. In this regard, the department advised members of the public not to leave their cooking unattended and inspect their kitchen components; not to do open burning; avoid electrical overload; ensure electrical wiring are in good condition and equip the home with fire extinguishers.

Source: Radio Television Brunei