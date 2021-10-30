Three COVID-19 confirmed cases have returned to the grace and mercy of Allah. Yang Berhormat Dato Seri Setia Doctor Haji Awang Mohd Isham bin Haji Jaafar, Minister of Health stated the matter during the Media Conference on the latest COVID-19 Situation. The media conference took place yesterday afternoon at Dewan Al’Afiah, Ministry of Health.

Two of the cases were female, aged 64-year-old and 34-year-old, respectively. Meanwhile, another case was a 63-year-old man. All three cases had also experienced several other health problems and were not categorized as deaths due to the COVID-19 infection. In this regard, the Ministry of Health and the people of Brunei Darussalam extended condolences to the cases’ families and pray their souls will receive blessings and is placed among the pious.

Source: Radio Television Brunei